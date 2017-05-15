15-year-old charged with murder will ...

15-year-old charged with murder will be tried as an adult

14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON - A Newark boy who was 15 years old when he was charged with stabbing a man to death in Trenton last summer will be tried as an adult, Mercer County authorities said. A judge ruled last Friday that Danny Saad should be waived up to Mercer County Superior Court and the teen appeared for a hearing Thursday morning.

