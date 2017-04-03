Yes, those were horses plowing a garden in Trenton
TRENTON -- Two horses - Jack and Chester - were hard at work Wednesday, plowing a garden on Chestnut Avenue in the East Ward. The Belgian draft horses are an annual tradition cordinated for 25 years by Isles Inc. , which brings the workhorses from Howell Living History Farm to do the first spring plowing at the Garden at Three Points.
