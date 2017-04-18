WWE star Chyna's last voicemail before her tragic overdose

Chyna's tragic last voicemail: WWE star left a message saying she was 'doing much better' less than 48 hours before she was found dead of a prescription drug overdose Tragic WWE star Chyna spoke of entering rehab in Malibu and said she was 'doing so much better now' in a rambling voicemail left just two days before she died of a drug overdose. The recording, obtained by DailyMail.com, was made on April 18 2016 - less than 48 hours before her body was discovered inside her Redondo Beach, California, home.

