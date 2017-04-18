WWE star Chyna's last voicemail befor...

WWE star Chyna's last voicemail before her tragic overdose

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Chyna's tragic last voicemail: WWE star left a message saying she was 'doing much better' less than 48 hours before she was found dead of a prescription drug overdose Tragic WWE star Chyna spoke of entering rehab in Malibu and said she was 'doing so much better now' in a rambling voicemail left just two days before she died of a drug overdose. The recording, obtained by DailyMail.com, was made on April 18 2016 - less than 48 hours before her body was discovered inside her Redondo Beach, California, home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr 12 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar 20 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar '17 Texxy 4
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb '17 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC