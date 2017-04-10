Which toll bridge commission spans ar...

Which toll bridge commission spans are the busiest?

13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Traffic is trending up on the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission's 18 spans. A combined 144.5 million crossings were recorded in 2016, up from 141.7 million in 2015 and 137.1 million in 2012, according to recently released data .

