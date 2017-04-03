What comes next for the American Dream Mall project?
Hundreds of millions in taxpayer giveaways are not enough for the foreign company Triple Five to secure enough money to move forward. Who knew this was a bad idea? Everyone knew! Except of course the politicians in Trenton who seem to only focus on lining the pockets of the special interests and elite insiders.
