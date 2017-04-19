Westminster Choir Performs Oratorio At Historic Roebling Wireworks Site
MUSIC AND HISTORY: Joe Miller, Choral Director at Westminster Choir College, is the conductor of this weekend's performances of "Anthracite Fields" at Trenton's Roebling Wireworks.
