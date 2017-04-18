Wantage murder suspect remains unfit for trial

More than two years after gouging out his own eyes while lodged at Trenton State Prison, Victor Razumov -- the Wantage man accused of slitting the throat of the resident of a home he was robbing in 2012 -- is still unfit to proceed to a trial, his attorney said Wednesday. "We have reviewed the most recent evaluation which has determined that he may not be competent for the foreseeable future," said Robert Baer, Razumov's attorney, referencing an evaluation performed by state doctors at the Ann Klein Forensic Center in Trenton.

