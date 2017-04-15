Vincent's stand against domestic abus...

Vincent's stand against domestic abuse is painful, personal

For Troy Vincent, the bloody sights and bone-chilling sounds are as raw today as they were when he was an 8-year-old, huddling with his younger brother in a closet while his mother was being beaten by a boyfriend. Rather than repress those painful memories, Vincent is driven to share them.

