Trenton man hits pedestrian, leads police on chase, cops say

14 hrs ago

TRENTON -- A Trenton man is facing charges after police say he struck a pedestrian, then led officers on a one-mile-plus chase before he crashed his car. Police responded to the area of Evans Avenue and Aspen Alley on a report that a driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.

