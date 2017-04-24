This ex-NYC mayor just endorsed Jim Johnson for N.J. governor
TRENTON -- Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins has endorsed Democrat Jim Johnson to become New Jersey's next governor, Johnson's campaign announced Wednesday. Dinkins, 89, a Trenton native who remains the only black mayor in the history of America's largest city, said in a statement that he knows "firsthand what it takes to challenge the establishment in order to make history."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC