The letter 'M' has played a prominent role in shaping N.J. history | Albright
The Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City was originated by Mayor Frank Hague and built between 1928 and 1931 to serve all of Hudson County. At its peak it was the largest obstetric hospital in the nation.
