Teens charged with flashing gun at 17-car convoy on I-95
TRENTON -- Two teenagers are facing charges after police say they flashed a weapon while weaving in and out of a 17-car convoy early Sunday. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when a convoy on its way to a car show was driving on I-95 north near Exit 46 in Middletown Township, Pa., Pennsylvania State Police said.
