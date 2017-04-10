Teens charged with flashing gun at 17...

Teens charged with flashing gun at 17-car convoy on I-95

Read more: The Times of Trenton

TRENTON -- Two teenagers are facing charges after police say they flashed a weapon while weaving in and out of a 17-car convoy early Sunday. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when a convoy on its way to a car show was driving on I-95 north near Exit 46 in Middletown Township, Pa., Pennsylvania State Police said.

