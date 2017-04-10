Teen accused of slaying Trenton woman will be tried as an adult
TRENTON - A teenager who is accused of firing into an apartment and gunning down a 20-year-old woman last year was identified Wednesday in court as 17-year-old Darryl Mehn, of Trenton. Mehn appeared at a detention hearing after a judge ruled last week he would be tried as an adult, Mercer County prosecutors said Wednesday.
