Teen accused in Trenton alley killing moved to adult court
TRENTON -- An underage teenager who's one of three people accused of luring a Trenton man into an alley and shooting him to death will be tried as an adult. Mercer County prosecutors publicly identified the teen Friday as Mada Eoff, of Trenton, who was 17 years old at the time of the September 2016 killing of Lance Beckett , 19. Eoff was arrested last year but his first hearing in Mercer County Superior Court was held Friday after his case was waived up.
