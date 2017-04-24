TCNJ student sit-in continues into 2nd day
EWING -- Student protesters camped outside the office of The College of New Jersey's president for a second day Thursday say they plan to stay until they receive what they consider a more adequate response to their demands. The roughly dozen students have been occupying a conference room adjacent to President R. Barbara Gitenstein's office since 10 a.m. Wednesday in protest over TCNJ's "continual dissociation from Trenton."
