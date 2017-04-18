Suspects arrested during shooting investigation released from custody
TRENTON - Three men charged with weapons offenses who were arrested in the moments after a shooting last week were released from jail Tuesday with conditions pending their next court appearances. The men have not been charged with the April 11 shooting of Zaire Jackson but their arrests are connected with gunfire on the street that night, according to arrest documents.
