Stations of the Cross brought to life in annual Trenton procession
TRENTON -- Ricky Rodriguez reprised his role as Jesus Christ Friday during the annual Stations of the Cross procession in Trenton's South Ward. Sponsored by Catholic Charities' El Centro, the 17th Good Friday procession depicted the a 14-step Catholic devotion that traces the path in Jerusalem taken by Jesus Christ leading up to his crucifixion.
