State commission voting Tuesday on Ch...

State commission voting Tuesday on Christie's $300M Statehouse renovation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A state commission of staff from the executive and legislative branches will vote Tuesday morning on Christie's $300 million plan to renovate the Statehouse. TRENTON -- A state commission will meet Tuesday to vote on Gov. Chris Christie 's $300 million proposal to renovate the Statehouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr 22 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr 20 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr 12 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar '17 Texxy 4
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC