South Jersey raccoon tests positive for rabies after biting dog

The Camden County Health Department said the dog was bit when it fought with the raccoon over dog food left outside a city home last Friday. The raccoon was taken to the New Jersey Public Health and Environmental Laboratories in Trenton where the test came back positive on Wednesday.

