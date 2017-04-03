Silver lining to rainy week: Trout should be biting as season opens
Eager Garden State anglers are anxiously awaiting Saturday morning, when trout season in New Jersey opens at 8 a.m. Recent storms and heavy snowmelt are causing New Jersey rivers to run swifter and higher heading into the opening day of trout season. "Anglers should just be aware of the faster flows and potentially higher levels in the streams," said Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
