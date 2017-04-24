Should N.J. schools start later? What a state study found
TRENTON -- New Jersey teenagers would likely benefit from later school start times, but the state shouldn't force middle and high schools to shift their schedules because of the logistical nightmare that could ensue, a state report recommends. The state Department of Education on Tuesday released the final report from its Study Group on Later School Start Times, a study ordered by state lawmakers and Gov. Chris Christie in 2015.
