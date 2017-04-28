Scott Miller fires up the Trenton Por...

Scott Miller fires up the Trenton Pork Roll Festival

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Trenton Downtowner

This Memorial Day weekend Saturday, May 27, when thousands of people arrive in Trenton for the annual Pork Roll Festival - a capital city-made delicacy - Scott Miller will be happy as a pig in you-know-what.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Downtowner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections Apr 22 No More Norcross 1
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) Apr 20 Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr 12 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar '17 Texxy 4
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Mercer County was issued at April 28 at 11:04AM EDT

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC