Prieto to unveil fire legislation after years of delay13 minutes | New Jersey
The sudden move will be a welcome development for many, but it raises questions about why it took Prieto so long to act. Prieto to unveil fire legislation after years of delay The sudden move will be a welcome development for many, but it raises questions about why it took Prieto so long to act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Mar 23
|bobby13
|328
|Sports
|Mar 20
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|4
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
|Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney
|Feb '17
|Kristie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC