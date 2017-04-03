Possible sexual assault of girl, 5, on school bus investigated by officials
TRENTON -- A Trenton mom says her 5-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted on the school bus by an older student, the latest in a series of incidents involving special education students. The mom, whose is not being identified, said the incident occurred March 28 on an afternoon bus leaving P.J. Hill Elementary School.
