Political memorabilia collectors to gather in Titusville April 29

East Coast collectors of political buttons, badges, ribbons and related ephemera will meet in Titusville, NJ, on Saturday, April 29, to sell, trade and display memorabilia from the 2016 campaigns, as well as from elections throughout the centuries. This 14th-annual gathering is scheduled from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the Titusville United Methodist Church.

