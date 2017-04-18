Political memorabilia collectors to gather in Titusville April 29
East Coast collectors of political buttons, badges, ribbons and related ephemera will meet in Titusville, NJ, on Saturday, April 29, to sell, trade and display memorabilia from the 2016 campaigns, as well as from elections throughout the centuries. This 14th-annual gathering is scheduled from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the Titusville United Methodist Church.
