Parents and advocates fight Paterson teacher cuts Parents and advocates blame Paterson superintendent for plan to slash 208 positions Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oPprbt PATERSON - Parents and local education advocates continue to fight against the school district's plan to eliminate 208 jobs, including 96 teaching positions. Some Board of Education members said they had reached an agreement with district officials last month to accept a 2 percent increase in Paterson's school taxes as a concession to avoid any layoffs involving teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.