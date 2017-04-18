Oust N.J. incumbents who block sick-pay reform | Feedback
Regarding state Sen. Jennifer Beck's guest column about payouts to retiring public employees for unused sick and vacation tim e, "Our property taxes depend on reforming sick-leave policies ," which appeared April 14 in the South Jersey Times' print edition: Beck is correct in telling readers about the blockage by legislators against reforming the public employees' pension system. Such proposals do not even get fair hearings, simply because lawmakers in the Democrat majority get donations from teachers' and other public-employee unions.
