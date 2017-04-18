NJ Weedman spends 4/20 locked up after losing bail appeal

The Weedman, aka Edward Forchion, is also missing the re-opening of his Trenton eatery, now named Weedbukx , which purposely planned to reboot on April 20 - which is also called National Weed Day . Forchion lost an appeal this week to be released pending trial and remains at the Mercer County Correction Center in Hopewell Township on a tampering charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.