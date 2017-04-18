NJ Weedman spends 4/20 locked up afte...

NJ Weedman spends 4/20 locked up after losing bail appeal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Weedman, aka Edward Forchion, is also missing the re-opening of his Trenton eatery, now named Weedbukx , which purposely planned to reboot on April 20 - which is also called National Weed Day . Forchion lost an appeal this week to be released pending trial and remains at the Mercer County Correction Center in Hopewell Township on a tampering charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) 17 hr Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr 12 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar '17 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar '17 Texxy 4
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb '17 Jtl1014 6
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC