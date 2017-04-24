NJ schools needs new dollars or a new solution, state commissioner says
School aid dominated Monday's three-hour Assembly Budget Committee hearing on the state Department of Education - not surprising given its high profile in Trenton in recent months, then assured by an overflow crowd of activists in the audience. No public testimony is heard at the departmental hearings; that is instead received at earlier sessions that kick off the Legislature's review of a governor's budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC