Newspaper wins again in prior restraint case, lawyer says

TRENTON -- An appellate court on Monday denied the state Attorney General's request for an emergent stay of a judge's decision last month lifting of a prior restraint order against the Trentonian newspaper. Following the March 27 decision lifting the order against the Trentonian, and its reporter Isaac Avilucea, the paper reported most of the content of the court papers the state was seeking to retrain, which concern a child abuse and custody case.

