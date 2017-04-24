Newspaper wins again in prior restraint case, lawyer says
TRENTON -- An appellate court on Monday denied the state Attorney General's request for an emergent stay of a judge's decision last month lifting of a prior restraint order against the Trentonian newspaper. Following the March 27 decision lifting the order against the Trentonian, and its reporter Isaac Avilucea, the paper reported most of the content of the court papers the state was seeking to retrain, which concern a child abuse and custody case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC