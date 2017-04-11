New trial set for man accused of killing Trenton rapper
Jafar Lewis, a 26-year-old Trenton resident fatally shot, performing as hip-hop artist Young Farr last year. TRENTON - A Trenton man who has remained jailed since August 2013 while awaiting trial in the killing of a city rapper had a new trial date set for June after the first case ended in a mistrial.
