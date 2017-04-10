N.J. won't change mistakes in teacher...

N.J. won't change mistakes in teacher attendance data

14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- New Jersey schools that reported inaccurate and misleading data about teacher attendance won't be able to change those statistics in the state's school report cards, according to the state Department of Education. The decision means more than 100 errors, some more obvious than others, will remain on the public website .

