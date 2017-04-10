N.J. won't change mistakes in teacher attendance data
TRENTON -- New Jersey schools that reported inaccurate and misleading data about teacher attendance won't be able to change those statistics in the state's school report cards, according to the state Department of Education. The decision means more than 100 errors, some more obvious than others, will remain on the public website .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Wed
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar 20
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
|Dope in trenton (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Jtl1014
|6
|Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Unjust society
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC