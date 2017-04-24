N.J.'s Halo Farm sues Halo Top ice cream over trademark infringement
In this file photo, a 6-year-old boy and his three aunts wait in the checkout line at Halo Farm (Cie Stroud LAWRENCE -- A popular New Jersey dairy known for its low prices high-quality products is suing the makers of Halo Top ice cream. Lawrence-based Halo Farm filed a trademark infringement lawsuit last week against California-based Eden Creamery, saying that the "confusingly similar" brand names is hurting its hard-earned reputation and goodwill.
