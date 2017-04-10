N.J. moves closer to ending stun gun ...

N.J. moves closer to ending stun gun ban for residents

There are 1 comment on the The Jersey Journal story from Friday, titled N.J. moves closer to ending stun gun ban for residents. In it, The Jersey Journal reports that:

TRENTON -- New Jersey is closer to settling a lawsuit that would end the state's ban on civilians buying stun guns. In court papers filed Tuesday, Attorney General Christopher Porrino conceded the state's ban on electronic arms is unconstitutional .

Marauder

North Pole, AK

#1 Yesterday
This will at least give some of those hoplophobes something they could use if necessary.
Trenton, NJ

