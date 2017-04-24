N.J. man killed, another wounded in s...

N.J. man killed, another wounded in shooting in Pa.

13 hrs ago

The men shot in Morrisville Wednesday night - one fatally - are convicted felons from Mercer County with significant drug dealing backgrounds, police and records show. Faron Riley, 36, of Trenton, died at Pennsylvania hospital following the 11 p.m. shooting on Carlisle Drive, where police found him propped against a house.

