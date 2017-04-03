N.J. Democrats just threw a wrench in...

N.J. Democrats just threw a wrench into Christie plan to make it easier to carry a gun

17 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON a The state Legislature announced Monday that it has moved to block Gov. Chris Christie's order lowering the bar for Garden State residents to prove a justifiable need for a handgun. The Democratic-controlled Legislature filed suit in the appellate division of state Superior Court on Friday challenging the validity of a Christie administration rule expanding standard for issuing handgun carry permits.

