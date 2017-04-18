N.J. Democrats and Republicans hauling in the cash for this big election year
The six state party and legislative campaign committees have raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of 2017, according to the Election Law Enforcement Commission. TRENTON -- New Jersey's big six fundraising committees are filling their pockets ahead of this year's full card of gubernatorial and legislative races.
