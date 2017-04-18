N.J. Democrats and Republicans haulin...

N.J. Democrats and Republicans hauling in the cash for this big election year

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The six state party and legislative campaign committees have raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of 2017, according to the Election Law Enforcement Commission. TRENTON -- New Jersey's big six fundraising committees are filling their pockets ahead of this year's full card of gubernatorial and legislative races.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14) 4 hr Scottmen 2
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Apr 12 susiiemom 329
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Sports Mar 20 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar '17 Texxy 4
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb '17 Jtl1014 6
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC