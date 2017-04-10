N.J. Assembly candidate, a former 'Apprentice' contestant, under fire for vulgar video
TRENTON -- A state Assembly candidate from south Jersey who was once a contestant on Donald Trump 's "The Apprentice" is under fire after a video clip surfaced showing him making an obscene comment to a woman. Brian McDowell , a Republican who is running for a seat in the 1st legislative district in one of New Jersey's most competitive races this year, rejected a request last week from the Cape May County Republican Committee to drop out of the election because of new "issues and information" that came to light.
