N.J. anti-bullying law could inadvertently out kids to parents, advocates say

TRENTON -- New Jersey is considering revising its strict anti-bullying regulations over concerns that students harassed for being lesbian, gay or transgender will be outed to their parents by school officials. In a presentation before the state Board of Education on Wednesday, Department of Education officials suggested that schools should no longer automatically tell the parents of bullying victims the full details of the case.

