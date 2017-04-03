Mercer County police blotter March 24 to April 2

Dryden Ave. - Arrested: Anthony Mogavero, 33, of Freehold, charged with possession of illegal drugs and other drug offenses which were found in his vehicle. Firearm possession - Parkside and Pingree avenues - Arrested: Brandon Council, 23, of Trenton, charged with possessing a handgun and heroin during a motor-vehicle stop.

