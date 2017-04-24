Man wounded in daylight Trenton shooting

TRENTON -- A 30-year-old Trenton man was wounded in buttocks Wednesday when a gunman opened fire in North Trenton, police said. Police were alerted to the shooting in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 12:20 p.m. Officers responding to the block found evidence of a shooting with multiple bullet casings, but no victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.