Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stabbing death outside bar
Ernier Pacheco, 21, of Trenton, was sentenced Friday for aggravated manslaughter in the killing of Alberto Saquic, 21, outside the Chapala Bar on Morris Avenue. Video surveillance of the bar showed Saquic and a friend being led out of the bar because they were too intoxicated, according to Mercer County prosecutors.
