Man admits role in Trenton heroin trafficking operation
TRENTON -- A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to conspiring to sell heroin in Trenton as part of an organized heroin trafficking network, officials said. Bernadino Guervil, known on the streets as "BG," is the fourth person to take a plea deal in the case against 10 suspects who comprised what prosecutor's call the Abdullah organization.
