Man accused of attempted murder was ID'd by informant, prosecutors say
TRENTON - A man who is accused of shooting another man multiple times last week was identified by both the victim and a confidential informant, according to arrest documents read in court this week. Errol Abrams, 31, of Trenton appeared in court for a detention hearing after he was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.
