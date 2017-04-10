Man accused of attempted murder was I...

Man accused of attempted murder was ID'd by informant, prosecutors say

Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON - A man who is accused of shooting another man multiple times last week was identified by both the victim and a confidential informant, according to arrest documents read in court this week. Errol Abrams, 31, of Trenton appeared in court for a detention hearing after he was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

