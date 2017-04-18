Man accused of 2 murders, crime spree turns down plea deal
TRENTON - A man accused of going on a four-month crime spree that included two killings and several armed robberies, turned down his last plea deal Friday. Randy Washington, 35, will go to trial in June for the murder of 64-year-old Silas Johnson Jr., who was shot to death underneath a Route 1 overpass in 2014, Mercer County prosecutors said.
