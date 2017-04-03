Mallinckrodt to pay $35M to end feds' opioid probe

Trenton, N.J. a A top maker of brand-name and generic narcotic painkillers has agreed to pay the U.S. government $35 million to resolve a probe of its distribution of those drugs. Mallinckrodt PLC said Monday it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. attorneys for the Eastern District of Michigan and Northern District of New York.

Salt Lake Tribune.