Mallinckrodt to pay $35M to end feds'...

Mallinckrodt to pay $35M to end feds' opioid probe

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Trenton, N.J. a A top maker of brand-name and generic narcotic painkillers has agreed to pay the U.S. government $35 million to resolve a probe of its distribution of those drugs. Mallinckrodt PLC said Monday it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. attorneys for the Eastern District of Michigan and Northern District of New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06) Mar 23 bobby13 328
Sports Mar 20 Jdixo 1
News 'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc... Mar 10 Texxy 4
Dope in trenton (Apr '14) Feb '17 Jtl1014 6
News Cop report says Bergen County safety director i... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Unjust society 2
Christie made a deal with Norcross and Sweeney Feb '17 Kristie 2
See all Trenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trenton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Mercer County was issued at April 04 at 3:09PM EDT

Trenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Trenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Trenton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC