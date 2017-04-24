Judiciary to Celebrate Law Day at Courthouses Around the State
The Judiciary will celebrate Law Day this week and throughout the month of May with events at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton and in courthouses around the state. This year's Law Day theme is "The 14th Amendment: Transforming American Democracy."
