Jeff Solimando's Trentonian Time Capsule: Easter 1962 in Trenton

Trenton, N.J. Easter, 1962: Happy Easter! John Novak, 13 of 324 Joseph Street receives his prize for finding a bunny in the city's Easter egg hunt. Jack Gallant, chairman of the hunt for Rusling Hose firemen at Lalor Field, presents Novak with his prize.

