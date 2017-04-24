Is attacking Trump the ticket? Democrats are trying it out
In this April 3, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy answers a question after delivering boxes of petitions to the Division of Elections in Trenton, N.J., to meet Monday's deadline for candidates to file petitions to run. Murphy's campaign regularly blasts President Donald Trump, critiquing the immigration ban as "un-American" and the health care overhaul as a payout to special interests at the expense of elderly and poorer people, for example.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC