How will Amtrak repairs impact NJ Transit commute? Wait a few weeks

Amtrak's leader says the severity of the disruption to train service into New York's Penn Station won't be known until his agency starts meeting next week with NJ Transit and Long Island Rail Road to sketch out repair plans. Amtrak announced Thursday that it will close some tracks for extended periods through the summer in order to make repairs too complicated to be done at night or over a weekend.

