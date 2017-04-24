How will Amtrak repairs impact NJ Transit commute? Wait a few weeks
Amtrak's leader says the severity of the disruption to train service into New York's Penn Station won't be known until his agency starts meeting next week with NJ Transit and Long Island Rail Road to sketch out repair plans. Amtrak announced Thursday that it will close some tracks for extended periods through the summer in order to make repairs too complicated to be done at night or over a weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Trenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norcross Dictates South Jersey Elections
|Apr 22
|No More Norcross
|1
|What is Utopia? Is it possible? (Sep '14)
|Apr 20
|Scottmen
|2
|Anybody know the story behind Holiday Lake? (May '06)
|Apr 12
|susiiemom
|329
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm...
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Sports
|Mar '17
|Jdixo
|1
|'Who the hell cares if there's a trade war?' - ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Trump Really Did Stop Eating Oreos After Nabisc...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC